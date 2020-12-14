Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 826,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.45% of Mueller Industries worth $22,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Mueller Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,365.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $209,160.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,206 shares in the company, valued at $18,259,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,959 shares of company stock valued at $415,551 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $33.49 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

