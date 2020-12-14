Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,641 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $23,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after buying an additional 187,946 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Balchem by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Balchem by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $111.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

