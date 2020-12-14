Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,758 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.23% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth $53,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS opened at $72.67 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

