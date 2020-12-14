Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Neogen worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 7,356.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 277,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 273,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 33.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100,378 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,231,000 after acquiring an additional 92,488 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter valued at $5,844,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 515,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,976,000 after purchasing an additional 74,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $79.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.25. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.79 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Neogen’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

