California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,072 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,469 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 486.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $309,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. ValuEngine lowered Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $340.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $20.79.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.