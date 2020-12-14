Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.1% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Microsoft worth $11,260,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.26 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

