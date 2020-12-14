LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,816 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 85,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.