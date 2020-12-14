Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $60.94 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 9.2% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% during the third quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 54,515 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 165,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 17,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $213.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.51. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

