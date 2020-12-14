Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oracle from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.11.

ORCL opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

