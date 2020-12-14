The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oracle from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

