CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $114,792.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,285,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $209,066.00.

On Friday, December 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $73,968.00.

On Monday, December 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,300 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total value of $306,174.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00.

On Monday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $91,360.00.

On Friday, November 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $136,635.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $109,260.00.

On Friday, November 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $273,990.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $181,180.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $272,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.81. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

