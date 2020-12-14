$867.98 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report $867.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $859.40 million to $876.50 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $954.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $83.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.37. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $142,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 791,562 shares of company stock valued at $64,610,973 in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $355,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $372,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 526.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

