Insider Selling: Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Sells $75,916.50 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Janet Anne Catlett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stepan alerts:

On Tuesday, September 15th, Janet Anne Catlett purchased 2 shares of Stepan stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.18 per share, for a total transaction of $234.36.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $118.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $129.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average is $109.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $464.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.70 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Stepan by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stepan by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Stepan by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.