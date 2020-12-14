Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CIEN. ValuEngine cut Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.43. Ciena has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,995 shares of company stock worth $1,362,686 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

