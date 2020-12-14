Wedbush Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $152.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NKE. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.00.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.62. The stock has a market cap of $215.71 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 909,776 shares of company stock worth $117,001,637. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 33,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.