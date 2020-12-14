Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $402.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $396.00 to $402.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.52.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $344.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

