Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Increased to $308.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $254.00 to $308.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.92.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $277.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.80.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total value of $231,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $224,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

