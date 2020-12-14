State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 336,824 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 336,824 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Barclays cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of XRAY opened at $52.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.26, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

