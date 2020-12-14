State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Hillenbrand worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,664,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after purchasing an additional 489,804 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 240,056 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,615,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,803,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $311,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,324.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HI stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HI. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

