HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Holdings Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 142,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,283,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 127,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 117,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

