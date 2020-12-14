Insider Selling: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Sells $174,151.89 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $174,151.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,285.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MGRC stock opened at $62.89 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.42.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McGrath RentCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.