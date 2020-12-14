Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Chairman Sells $171,375.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $112.89 on Monday. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Chase by 4.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Chase by 1.7% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Chase by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Chase in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chase by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

