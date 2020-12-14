Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Sells $213,780.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $74.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $75.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARWR. B. Riley increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

