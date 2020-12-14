Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Sells $153,706.12 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

K. David Jr. Boyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of Truist Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00.

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.01 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.28.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

