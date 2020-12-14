Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 105.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 57.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJRD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NYSE AJRD opened at $43.65 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

