State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Saia worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 343.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after buying an additional 302,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,910,000 after acquiring an additional 172,453 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 37.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 90,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $184.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.95. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $190.74.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

