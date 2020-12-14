State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 671 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 942,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

