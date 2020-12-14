State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Hess by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hess by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Hess by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 634,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 97,188 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Hess by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Hess stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

