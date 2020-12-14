State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 860,071 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank lowered ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.