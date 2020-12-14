Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $80.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

