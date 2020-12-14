State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56,312 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Leidos by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Leidos by 41.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 176.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.42 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.40.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

