State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,566,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,198.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock opened at $125.84 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.62.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

