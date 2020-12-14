Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,281 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $157.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.