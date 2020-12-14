Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $26,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $89.39 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $90.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

