Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.39 Million Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after buying an additional 390,424 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 617.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 179,600 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 459,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.