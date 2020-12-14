Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Sells $152,160.00 in Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHLB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 623,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,511,000 after buying an additional 371,710 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 356,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 244,961 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,713,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 202,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 344,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 201,204 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

