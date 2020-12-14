Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 228.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 569.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $157.43 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $82.08 and a twelve month high of $210.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $110.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

