Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 91.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 708,265 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 62,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 90,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.80 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

