National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

NGHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $34.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.99. National General has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. National General had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National General will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. National General’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of National General stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,905,358.28. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,051,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of National General by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 150,141 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,967,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,506,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,489,000. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

