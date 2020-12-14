Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 141.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,621 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.27% of Tivity Health worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dendur Capital LP grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,868,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after buying an additional 80,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 11.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 11.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 54,768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 7.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 29,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 16.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 385,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

TVTY stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $887.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

