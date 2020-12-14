ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 5,505 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 130.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after acquiring an additional 802,839 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $37,499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 56.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,616,000 after acquiring an additional 165,513 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $16,035,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $14,990,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $110.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,578.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

