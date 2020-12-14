ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLY opened at $9.71 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

