ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 39,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 89bio alerts:

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETNB opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.07. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $47.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

89bio Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.