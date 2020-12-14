ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.04 Million in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the third quarter valued at about $23,391,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the third quarter valued at about $20,700,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the third quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the third quarter valued at about $7,762,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the third quarter valued at about $7,752,000.

OTCMKTS GRSVU opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Gores Holdings V Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

