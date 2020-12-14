ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) by 233.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FinServ Acquisition stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.