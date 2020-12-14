CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.01 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.74. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,031.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,404 shares of company stock valued at $21,546,104 in the last ninety days. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $1,414,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $208,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

