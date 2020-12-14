Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 132.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Lazard worth $32,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lazard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.75 on Monday. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

