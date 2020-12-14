Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 224,037 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 224,037 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

