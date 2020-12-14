$53.35 Million in Sales Expected for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) to post sales of $53.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $57.00 million. SilverBow Resources reported sales of $69.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $177.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.60 million to $181.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $236.20 million, with estimates ranging from $214.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.28). SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 126.28%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of SBOW opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 170,351 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

