Wedbush Comments on RH’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.97. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s FY2022 earnings at $19.46 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

RH stock opened at $428.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $413.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.59. RH has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $494.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The business had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RH by 148.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.